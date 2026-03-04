PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo

Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein receives Most Innovative Regulator Award from European Blockchain Sandbox

Vaduz (ots)

The Office for Digital Innovation (SDI) has received the Most Innovative Regulator Award in the context of the European Commission's European Blockchain Sandbox. The award was announced on the occasion of the publication of the Commission's third cohort Best Practices Report and recognises Liechtenstein's outstanding regulatory innovation in the field of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies (DLT).

The award was conferred by a panel of independent academic experts. It recognises regulatory authorities that have distinguished themselves through particularly innovative and constructive contributions in the dialogues of the third Blockchain Sandbox cohort. The projects took place in the second half of 2025. Over a period of three years, the Blockchain Sandbox accompanied a total of 60 cross-border use cases from providers, whose regulatory issues were analysed and assessed in collaboration with more than 120 authorities and experts from across Europe. The European Commission's Best Practices Report summarises the key findings, recommendations, and regulatory guidelines from these dialogues.

Tangible benefits for Liechtenstein

Beyond international visibility, the award provides tangible benefits for Liechtenstein. It confirms the effectiveness of Liechtenstein's approach to technology-neutral and practice-oriented regulation while also strengthening direct access to European regulatory dialogues. This fosters early involvement in relevant developments at EU level and further strengthens Liechtenstein's role as a competent partner on matters of DLT regulation.

At the same time, the recognition enhances the attractiveness of the business location for innovative companies and projects in the field of digital technologies. It helps to strengthen confidence in the quality of Liechtenstein's regulatory framework and to further expand international perceptions of Liechtenstein as an innovation-friendly and reliable business environment.

With the Most Innovative Regulator Award, Liechtenstein joins the ranks of leading European authorities and underscores its active role in the development of practical regulatory models in the DLT space.

Contact:

Office for digital Innovation
Heinz Konzett
T +423 260 13 28
heinz.konzett@llv.li

