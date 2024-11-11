Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Biodiversity Action Plan 2030+ presented

Vaduz (ots)

At its meeting on 5 November, the Government adopted the Biodiversity Action Plan 2030+. With this action plan, Liechtenstein aims to implement measures to preserve and promote biodiversity, contributing to the goals of the Convention on Biological Diversity. Liechtenstein has been a party to the Convention since 1998 and supports the globally agreed goal to provide effective protection for at least 30% of the world's land and sea areas by 2030. Preserving biodiversity is essential for achieving success in climate protection and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

Broadly based action plan

The Biodiversity Action Plan 2030+ was developed in collaboration with interested stakeholders, including municipalities, forest managers, landowners, nature conservation organisations, and the agricultural sector, and was circulated for public consultation. It outlines a series of measures aimed at preserving existing protected areas within the country and securing other ecologically valuable areas. Additionally, habitats are to be enhanced and restored. Other priorities include the targeted support of endangered species and the reduction of material and physical pollutants.

Ruggell Nature Show Garden as a successful example

At the presentation of the Biodiversity Action Plan 2030+ on Monday, 11 November 2024, at the Nature Show Garden in Ruggell, Minister of Environment Sabine Monauni expressed her gratitude to all those involved in developing the plan: "The action plan is a collaborative project between the State, municipalities, and civil society. It provides us with a guide for preserving biodiversity in our country. Moving forward, this will require continued joint commitment at all levels." Regula Imhof, Director of the Office of Environment, highlighted Liechtenstein's impressive biodiversity, noting that it is home to several rare species. "Nevertheless, biodiversity loss continues here as well. The action plan also aims to raise public awareness of biodiversity's importance." Mayor Christian Öhri used the example of the Nature Show Garden to demonstrate Ruggell's dedication to preserving biodiversity in the municipality: "I am convinced that healthy ecosystems positively impact not only physical health but also people's well-being."

The Biodiversity Action Plan 2030+ is available at www.regierung.li under Publications.