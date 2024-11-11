PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo

Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Biodiversity Action Plan 2030+ presented

Vaduz (ots)

At its meeting on 5 November, the Government adopted the Biodiversity Action Plan 2030+. With this action plan, Liechtenstein aims to implement measures to preserve and promote biodiversity, contributing to the goals of the Convention on Biological Diversity. Liechtenstein has been a party to the Convention since 1998 and supports the globally agreed goal to provide effective protection for at least 30% of the world's land and sea areas by 2030. Preserving biodiversity is essential for achieving success in climate protection and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

Broadly based action plan

The Biodiversity Action Plan 2030+ was developed in collaboration with interested stakeholders, including municipalities, forest managers, landowners, nature conservation organisations, and the agricultural sector, and was circulated for public consultation. It outlines a series of measures aimed at preserving existing protected areas within the country and securing other ecologically valuable areas. Additionally, habitats are to be enhanced and restored. Other priorities include the targeted support of endangered species and the reduction of material and physical pollutants.

Ruggell Nature Show Garden as a successful example

At the presentation of the Biodiversity Action Plan 2030+ on Monday, 11 November 2024, at the Nature Show Garden in Ruggell, Minister of Environment Sabine Monauni expressed her gratitude to all those involved in developing the plan: "The action plan is a collaborative project between the State, municipalities, and civil society. It provides us with a guide for preserving biodiversity in our country. Moving forward, this will require continued joint commitment at all levels." Regula Imhof, Director of the Office of Environment, highlighted Liechtenstein's impressive biodiversity, noting that it is home to several rare species. "Nevertheless, biodiversity loss continues here as well. The action plan also aims to raise public awareness of biodiversity's importance." Mayor Christian Öhri used the example of the Nature Show Garden to demonstrate Ruggell's dedication to preserving biodiversity in the municipality: "I am convinced that healthy ecosystems positively impact not only physical health but also people's well-being."

The Biodiversity Action Plan 2030+ is available at www.regierung.li under Publications.

Pressekontakt:

Ministry of Home Affairs, Economy and Environment
Miriam Marxer, Senior Advisor
T +423 236 64 44
miriam.marxer@regierung.li

    Aktionsplan Biodiversität 2030+ vorgestellt

    Vaduz (ots) - In ihrer Sitzung vom 5. November hat die Regierung den Aktionsplan Biodiversität 2030+ verabschiedet. Mit dem Aktionsplan will Liechtenstein Massnahmen zum Erhalt und zur Förderung der biologischen Vielfalt umsetzen und damit einen Beitrag zur Einhaltung der Ziele der Biodiversitätskonvention leisten. Liechtenstein ist seit 1998 Vertragsstaat der Biodiversitätskonvention und unterstützt das global ...

    Nationaler Zukunftstag - Schulkinder schnuppern die Berufsluft von morgen

    Vaduz (ots) - Am 14. November 2024 findet der Nationale Zukunftstag statt. An diesem Tag erhalten Schulkinder in Liechtenstein Einblicke in die Vielfalt der Berufswelt. Mit dem Seitenwechsel können sie Berufe jenseits traditioneller Rollenbilder entdecken. Der Nationale Zukunftstag ist kein gewöhnlicher Berufsschnuppertag. Am Zukunftstag steht der Seitenwechsel im ...

    Feuerwehr Balzers und der Kulturgüterschutz üben in der Kapelle Mariahilf

    Vaduz (ots) - Donnerstag, 7. November 2024, 20 Uhr in Balzers. Feueralarm in der Kapelle Mariahilf. Ein Kurzschluss in einer elektrischen Anlage löst in der Sakristei einen Brand aus, eine Person befindet sich verletzt im Kirchturm. Die Feuerwehr rückt aus und beginnt mit der Personenrettung sowie der Brandbekämpfung. Für den Einsatzleiter stellt sich aber eine ...

