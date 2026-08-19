Flo Optics

flo Optics Appoints Marc Syz as New Director to Board of Directors to Support Global Growth and Swiss Expansion

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Brugg, Switzerland (ots)

flo Optics, a pioneer in digitalizing optical lens coating and manufacturing, is proud to announce the appointment of Marc Syz as a new Director to its Board. This strategic addition reinforces the company's expanding Swiss operations, accelerates its transition into its intensive growth phase, and underscores flo Optics' deep commitment to expanding leadership diversity and broadening its international perspective.

With its Swiss subsidiary operating out of Brugg in the Zurich area, the company is transforming the traditional ophthalmic industry through its proprietary, state-of-the-art digital coating platform. As flo Optics scales its operations globally and rolls out commercial installations, Marc Syz brings profound Swiss industrial heritage, deep expertise in alternative investments and corporate governance, and extensive networks at the highest levels of the Swiss and European markets. His appointment directly supports the company's strategy to strengthen its local Swiss footprint and governance while championing diverse, high-caliber leadership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marc Syz to the flo Optics Board of Directors at such a pivotal juncture in our company's lifecycle," said Jonathan Jaglom, CEO and Chairman of flo Optics. "As we accelerate our growth phase and expand our Swiss presence through our AG office right here in Brugg in the Zurich area, having leaders of Marc's caliber and vision is invaluable. His deep roots in the Swiss business community, coupled with our shared dedication to fostering diverse perspectives at the governance level, will significantly enhance our connectivity as we bring our disruptive digital platform to laboratories worldwide."

Marc Syz brings a distinguished background at the intersection of Swiss entrepreneurial leadership, alternative investments, and corporate governance. He is the Co-Founder of BYZ Partners AG, a Swiss alternative asset manager, and serves on the boards of international companies. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with startups and scale-ups on strategy and business development, acting as a trusted sparring partner and coach to founders as they navigate critical growth phases. His deep roots in the Swiss business and financial community not only strengthen flo Optics' local governance valuable infrastructure in Switzerland but also inject cross-market expertise and capital-markets insight into the company's executive core.

Commenting on his appointment, Marc Syz stated: "flo Optics represents the absolute best of modern deep-tech innovation, combining breakthrough digital manufacturing with a clear mission to sustainably transform a traditional industry. I am deeply impressed by what Jonathan and the team have built, and my focus will be on helping them convert that technological lead into commercial success: opening doors across the Swiss and European markets, supporting the team on strategy, financing, and business development, to give customers, partners, and investors long-term confidence. I have spent my career backing entrepreneurs and working alongside founders as a sparring partner through their growth phases, and I look forward to doing the same with Jonathan and his team as flo Optics scales worldwide."

With commercial acceleration underway, flo Optics continues to cement its position as a global standard-bearer for digital lens manufacturing, backed by a strengthening international team and a firm operational anchor in Switzerland.