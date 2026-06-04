Eidgenössisches Nuklearsicherheitsinspektorat ENSI

"Radiation Protection Report 2025: Swiss Nuclear Facilities Well Within Regulatory Requirements"

Brugg (ots)

ENSI's Radiation Protection Report 2025 shows that all Swiss nuclear installations remained well within the legal requirements for the release of radioactive substances into the environment and the radiation exposure of personnel in 2025.

Averaged over the year, the potential doses to the population from the operation of nuclear installations were less than 0.01 millisieverts, and therefore at a very low level. The limit set out in the Radiological Protection Ordinance for annual radiation exposure of the population from releases from nuclear installations is 1 millisievert.

Continuous dose rate monitoring available online

ENSI operates the MADUKsystem for automatic monitoring of the dose rate in the vicinity of nuclear power plants. It comprises 57 measuring probes, whose readings are available on the ENSI website in real time.

Focus on decommissioning and dismantling

ENSI also oversees decommissioning and dismantling. Radiologically demanding work such as the dismantling of core internals, as is currently taking place at the former Mühleberg Nuclear Power Plant, requires adapted protection and monitoring measures, as well as corresponding oversight. Looking ahead to the decommissioning of Beznau Nuclear Power Plant announced by Axpo from 2032/33, ENSI is drawing on its experience from Mühleberg in its preparatory work.

SMRs, drones and IT security

ENSI is continuously developing its oversight. In 2025, work on the regulatory framework for possible future small modular reactors (SMRs), as well as issues relating to drones and IT security, were among the areas of focus.

Further information: Radiation Protection Report 2025