AQUA SPA as the new umbrella brand for six spa worlds - 20 years of expertise in the wellness sector

The group of companies previously known as AQUA SPA RESORTS AG is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a new, simplified umbrella brand: AQUA SPA. With this step, the company is looking back on two decades of experience, quality and innovation in the Swiss wellness and bathing industry, while at the same time clearly orienting its brand structure towards the future.

The new, distinctive umbrella brand AQUA SPA strengthens the visual and communicative connection between the six spa worlds and makes their unity even more tangible. The individual locations will retain their established names and individual profiles, but will in future be managed more consistently and clearly under the common umbrella brand. The repositioning will take place gradually over the course of 2026.

The Aqua Spa Group includes the Hürlimannbad Zurich, the Solbad Schönbühl, the Hammam Oktogon Bern, the Mineralbad Rigi Kaltbad, the Mineralbad Samedan and the Termali Salini Locarno.

'The stronger visual and communicative integration of the umbrella brand will make the unity of these unique spa worlds more visible and tangible in future,' says J. Molnar. 'It strengthens recognition, sharpens brand identity and underlines the common quality and value base of all Aqua Spa establishments.'

With its new AQUA SPA identity, the Sursee (LU)-based company is consistently developing its brand strategy. Building on 20 years of successful company history, Aqua Spa is creating a strong basis for sustainable growth and clear, understandable communication with guests, partners and the public.

