Hostpoint AG

WordPress with AI: Hostpoint launches new website assistant

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Rapperswil-Jona (ots)

Hostpoint is making it easier to get started with WordPress thanks to a new AI website assistant. With just a few details and prompts, users can create an almost finished version of their website automatically in a few minutes using artificial intelligence. The website is based on WordPress and can be edited and expanded freely. The AI website assistant can be activated as a one-click app at no additional cost for Smart web hosting and above.

The rapidly increasing popularity of various AI tools is fundamentally changing the way digital content is created. Users can now automate many steps in the creation of their own websites and generate text or images. With the new AI website assistant for WordPress, Hostpoint is picking up on this development and integrating the simplicity and speed of an AI solution into a solution based on the world's most popular and widely used content management system.

Hostpoint's new AI-powered WordPress solution is available at no additional cost with Smart or Business web hosting or a Managed Flex Server. It can be activated directly in the Hostpoint Control Panel as a one-click app when setting up a new WordPress installation. This makes it possible to create a comprehensive website with just a few details and prompts, which users can then customize themselves.

For example, users provide information about the company, the industry and the purpose of the planned website. The AI uses this information to generate a suitable site structure, a modern design and initial text and image suggestions. The website operator receives a fully functional framework that they can adapt and expand as they wish in just a few steps.

AI support combined with the flexibility of WordPress

The AI assistant generates a well-developed draft of a regular WordPress website. Thus, users have full access to all the customization options and extensions such as themes, plug-ins and additional features. Users can continue to use AI to assist in further editing the website after its creation.

"WordPress offers a wide range of options, but when you're building a new website for the first time, it can also be a lot of work. We are significantly reducing this entry barrier with our AI website assistant. AI will do some of the initial development work without limiting WordPress's flexibility," explains Yvan Knapp, Product Manager and Chief Strategy Officer at Hostpoint.

WordPress is also extremely popular at Hostpoint

WordPress is by far the most widespread content management system in the world and is used for more than 40% of all websites worldwide. With over 100,000 WordPress websites, WordPress is Hostpoint's most widely used CMS and accounts for the vast majority of all CMS installations. With the new AI website assistant, Hostpoint is expanding its WordPress portfolio in a targeted manner to include modern AI support.

More information is available at: https://www.hostpoint.ch/en/wordpress/

Hostpoint - Switzerland's leading cloud provider for hosting, domains, and e-mail

With 25 years of experience, Hostpoint is the largest web hosting provider and leading domain registrar in Switzerland. Hostpoint offers simple solutions from a single source - for domains, websites, online stores, and e-mail. As an ICANN-accredited domain registrar, Hostpoint manages over 1.3 million domain names. With its ultramodern infrastructure and servers located in Switzerland, Hostpoint ensures the stable operation of around 340,000 Swiss websites and 800,000 e-mail accounts every day. With the best support in the industry, Hostpoint provides direct, professional, and efficient customer care in four languages, 7 days a week and free of charge. The 100 per cent owner-operated company based in Rapperswil-Jona SG has around 130 employees.