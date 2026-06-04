Hostpoint AG

The Swiss alternative to WeTransfer: Hostpoint sets new standards for file transfer services with File Express

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Rapperswil-Jona (ots)

While two-thirds of Swiss people use file-sharing platforms, they would like additional security features and more useful functionality. Hostpoint is now launching a state-of-the art platform that meets all of these needs: File Express. Its features include data transmitted exclusively via Swiss servers, comprehensive transfer management and end-to-end encryption.

Whether it’s contracts, business documents or vacation photos – digital file sharing is now the norm. However, it’s not always easy to send and receive files efficiently and securely, especially when large amounts of data are involved. In most cases, people use cloud-based drive solutions or send files as e-mail attachments. A representative survey by market research institute intervista has revealed that two-thirds of Swiss people already use file-sharing platforms.

Data security is a key issue – for example, almost 80 percent of the respondents consider it important that data is stored in Switzerland when using file transfer services. And more than 70 percent want offerings with a better overview of transfers and more management options.

Simple and secure file sharing with Hostpoint quality

With File Express (https://www.file-express.com/en/), Hostpoint is now offering a secure file transfer platform hosted entirely in Switzerland. The scope of services sets new standards: users can start sending files of all kinds without registration and completely free of charge. Registered users benefit from additional features such as comprehensive transfer management, password protection and file request. The latter is particularly useful when documents need to be supplied. There are also paid subscription options with extra storage space and additional features for security and privacy, such as end-to-end encryption and geo-blocking.

For both businesses and private individuals

In addition to personal file sharing, secure file transfer is also essential for businesses. Architectural firms, photographers, filmmakers, agencies, software companies and law firms, among others, need a simple and secure way to transfer large files and data volumes. With File Express, they benefit from a solution that is hosted exclusively in Switzerland and simplifies the management of transfers while offering full traceability and a high level of data security.

Taking a proven solution to the next level

File Express is based on a preexisting, proven software solution from Hostpoint subsidiary Swiss Cyber Gate. Thanks to Hostpoint’s expertise and experience, the existing application has been transformed into a completely new web app with numerous additional features and a state-of-the-art, user-friendly interface. As with all of its products, Hostpoint has attached particular importance to usability, security, performance and first-class support with File Express.

Yvan Knapp, Hostpoint’s Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Product, is enthusiastic about the new platform: “With File Express, we are expanding our portfolio with a solution that sets new standards. Alongside the most modern, secure and feature-rich file transfer solution, we are delivering an experience that makes an impact. Completely from Switzerland, but for the whole world!”

Note to journalists: A comprehensive media kit is available to download from hostpoint.ch/en/fe-media.

Hostpoint – Switzerland’s leading cloud provider for hosting, domains, and e-mail

With 25 years of experience, Hostpoint is the largest web hosting provider and leading domain registrar in Switzerland. Hostpoint offers simple solutions from a single source – for domains, websites, online stores, and e-mail. As an ICANN accredited domain registrar, Hostpoint manages over 1.3 million domain names. With its ultramodern infrastructure and servers located in Switzerland, Hostpoint ensures the stable operation of around 340,000 Swiss websites and 800,000 email accounts every day. With the best support in the industry, Hostpoint provides direct, professional, and efficient customer care in four languages, 7 days a week and free of charge. The 100 per cent owner-operated company based in Rapperswil-Jona SG has around 130 employees.

Swiss Cyber Gate AG has many years of expertise in secure and traceable data transfer. It delivers high-performance solutions for business customers with strict security, compliance and Swiss domestic data processing requirements. Notable clients include Partners Group, Helsana and InfoGuard. The company was founded in 2015 and has been wholly owned by Hostpoint since 2022.