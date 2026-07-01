Max Lehner AG

Max Lehner AG acquires the operating business of FRISAG AG and strengthens its Swiss manufacturing platform for chemical-technical quality products

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Zurich / Neuheim (ots)

Max Lehner AG, headquartered in Zurich, will take over the operating business of FRISAG AG in Neuheim as of 1 July 2026. Through this acquisition, Max Lehner AG expands its Swiss platform for the development, manufacturing, distribution and trade of chemical-technical quality products.FRISAG has stood since 1963 for specialty chemistry made in Switzerland for professional applications. Over decades, the brand has grown in the Swiss market and built an independent product range for cleaning, disinfection, hygiene, facility management, trade, industry, gastronomy and public institutions.

The FRISAG line follows a clear product philosophy: practical, concentrated, robust and designed for professional users. At its core are effective specialty products with strong application performance, storage stability and user-oriented properties.With its integration into Max Lehner AG, FRISAG will continue as an independent brand alongside maxolen and carlack. The established product line, formulations, know-how, customer relationships and market position of FRISAG are to be strengthened and guided into a new phase of development. The acquisition follows a clear strategic rationale. FRISAG has so far been strongly rooted in the Swiss market. Max Lehner AG sees precisely this as additional potential. The products are concentrated, professional, explainable and application-oriented - qualities that also make them attractive for export in the medium term.

Dersim Stein, owner and Managing Director of Max Lehner AG, explains: "From the very first contact, I felt great sympathy for Urs Schildknecht, his entrepreneurial attitude and the life's work of his family. FRISAG is not just any product line, but a grown, authentic Swiss brand with its own history, customer proximity and product logic.

I am drawn to the idea of bringing traditional brands together on a common entrepreneurial platform without dissolving their identity. With maxolen, we lead our established own brand; with carlack, we already have a B2C brand integrated into Max Lehner AG in the field of classic vehicle care from the manufactory; and with FRISAG, an authentic Swiss brand in the field of specialty chemistry for professional applications now joins our portfolio.Every brand has its own history, its own target group and its own purpose. Our task is to preserve these strengths and further develop them through our experience in development, manufacturing, procurement, distribution and international marketing."

Urs Schildknecht, owner of FRISAG AG, explains: "FRISAG was founded by my father and built up over many years as a family business. I had the privilege of continuing the company in the second generation and developing it together with employees, customers and partners.

With Max Lehner AG, I have found a Swiss company that understands the business, respects the brand and wishes to continue FRISAG with its own entrepreneurial strength. It was important to me that not only the products, know-how and customer relationships would be in good hands, but also the employees who accompanied me and FRISAG for many years.

I am pleased to know the company is now in good hands, and I thank our customers, our employees and Max Lehner AG for this succession solution. It is good to know that FRISAG willcontinue with respect for what has been built and with entrepreneurial strength."

The integration will take place step by step. Customer relationships, sales structures, productdata, formulations, communication and operating processes will be transferred in an orderly manner. At the same time, purchasing, production, customer service, administration, ERP, payroll and reporting will be integrated into the existing Max Lehner AG structure.

Max Lehner AG thanks Urs Schildknecht and FRISAG AG for the trust placed in the company and for the constructive support during the transition.

Special thanks also go to the employees, customers and long-standing business partners of FRISAG, who have supported the company's development over many years.The aim of the integration is to preserve what has proven its value, strengthen structures and continue FRISAG as an independent Swiss quality brand.

About Max Lehner AG

Max Lehner AG, headquartered in Zurich, is an owner-managed Swiss traditional company in the field of chemical-technical quality products. Under its own brand maxolen, the company develops, manufactures and distributes professional products for vehicle preparation, surface care, cleaning, protection and refinement. In addition, Max Lehner AG operates carlack, a B2C brand integrated into the company for classic vehicle care products from the manufactory.

About FRISAG

FRISAG is a Swiss brand in the field of specialty chemistry for professional applications. Its product range includes practical solutions for cleaning, disinfection, hygiene, facility management, trade, industry, gastronomy and public institutions. Since 1963, the brand has stood for Swiss manufacturing, application-oriented specialty chemistry and professional problem-solving.