Infosys und E.ON gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein und treiben die digitale Transformation des Arbeitsplatzes gemeinsam voran

Infosys und E.ON gestalten die digitale Arbeitsumgebung von über 77 000 Mitarbeitenden europaweit effizienter und intuitiver

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von digitalen Services und Beratung der nächsten Generation, und E.ON, eines der größten Energieunternehmen Europas in den Bereichen Energienetze, Energieinfrastrukturlösungen und Vertrieb, transformieren digitale Arbeitsplätze. Ziel der Kooperation ist es, ein nutzerzentriertes, datenbasiertes und auf Nachhaltigkeit ausgerichtetes digitales Arbeitsplatz-Ökosystem zu schaffen. Infosys unterstützt E.ON beim Wandel zu einem komplett digitalisierten Energieunternehmen – unter anderem durch den Einsatz von künstlicher Intelligenz.

Im Rahmen der Zusammenarbeit setzen E.ON und Infosys bei der Modernisierung der Betriebsprozesse auch auf Infosys Topaz. Außerdem steigert das Energieunternehmen mit dem Produktportfolio von Infosys den Mehrwert für die Anwender und treibt Innovationen voran. Dabei verfolgen beide Firmen einen produktorientierten, agilen und automatisierten Ansatz, der höchste Sicherheits- und Compliance-Standards erfüllt. Zudem führen Infosys und E.ON ein auf die Mitarbeiter zentriertes Support-Modell ein. E.ON-Angestellten bietet es höhere Entscheidungsfreiheit, Kontrolle und Komfort. So wird die Effizienz des Unternehmens gesteigert und Innovationen werden noch schneller umgesetzt.

Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, COO Digital und Innovation bei E.ON, sagt: „Bei E.ON verstehen wir uns als Gestalter der neuen Energiewelt. Digitalisierung und digitale Technologien sind zentrale Bausteine für eine zuverlässige, bezahlbare und nachhaltige Energieversorgung. Unsere strategische Partnerschaft mit Infosys ist ein wesentlicher Bestandteil unserer digitalen Transformation und unseres Betriebs. Gemeinsam ebnen wir den Weg für eine intelligentere und effizientere Zukunft der Energie."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy und Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, sagt: „Bei Infosys sind wir stolz darauf, unsere umfassende Expertise in den Bereichen Künstliche Intelligenz und digitale Transformation in die Zusammenarbeit mit E.ON einzubringen. Durch den Einsatz von Infosys Topaz ermöglichen wir eine KI-gestützte Transformation des digitalen Arbeitsplatzes. Diese verbessert sowohl die Produktivität als auch das Mitarbeitererlebnis nachhaltig. Wir sind überzeugt, dass Energieunternehmen wie E.ON eine führende Rolle in der digitalen Revolution spielen. Ihr Anspruch ist es, den sich wandelnden Kundenbedürfnissen besser gerecht zu werden und gleichzeitig operative Exzellenz zu erreichen. Infosys ist fest entschlossen, die notwendigen Lösungen und umfassende Unterstützung bereitzustellen, um Unternehmen bei diesem Wandel zu begleiten – und dabei langfristigen Mehrwert für die Organisation und die Kunden zu schaffen."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

