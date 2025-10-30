Green

Green welcomes IFM Investors to drive next phase of expansion

IFM Global Infrastructure Fund acquires Switzerland’s leading data center operator Green

Bild-Infos

Download

Lupfig, Switzerland (ots)

IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, advised by IFM Investors, has acquired Green Group AG and its subsidiaries (“Green”) from the previous investor, InfraVia European Fund III, managed by InfraVia Capital Partners. The transaction was completed on 30 October 2025.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Green develops and operates hyperscale and enterprise data centers. The company is the market leader in Swiss data center services and benefits from long-term contracts with global cloud providers as well as enterprise customers. For more than three decades, Green has also been an established provider of internet and web hosting services for private and SME customers.

As part of its data center growth strategy, Green announced earlier this year that it will expand into additional European markets. In Frankfurt, the company has already established a subsidiary, and concrete projects for new data center capacity in Germany have been initiated.

“We are excited to pursue our planned expansion in Switzerland and across Europe together with IFM Investors and to continue building on the trusted relationships we have with our customers,” said Roger Süess, CEO of Green. “In addition to expanding abroad, we have also secured new land in Switzerland to support our future growth,” Süess added. Members of the Green senior management team will also reinvest in Green alongside the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, demonstrating their continued commitment to Green’s success.

“IFM Investors is pleased to partner with the Green management team to support the company’s next phase of growth,” said Deepa Bharadwaj, Head of Infrastructure Europe at IFM Investors. “We believe Green stands out through its modern, technologically advanced data centers, operational excellence and continuous innovation, all key factors that make it an excellent strategic fit for us. Our focus is on investing, protecting and growing the long-term retirement savings of working people.”

Downloadable images are available here.

About Green

Green is the leading data center provider in Switzerland and is pursuing a growth strategy: the company is growing in its domestic market and expanding into Europe at the same time. With new, secure, highly available and energy-efficient data center capacities in strategic markets, Green is opening up additional opportunities for growth and digital innovation for cloud providers and businesses. Today, Green operates six data centers in the greater Zurich area, with three more under construction. Further projects in Switzerland and Germany are currently being planned. Green offers georedundant high-performance data centers for cloud providers and large companies, as well as comprehensive networking solutions across all locations.

Green is also one of Switzerland’s internet service providers, delivering internet, telephony, digital TV, hosting, and domain services for private individuals and SMEs nationwide for 30 years. The company provides access to the largest fiber-optic offering across all major networks.

Green is the only Swiss provider to be awarded the prestigious M&O Stamp of Approval by the Uptime Institute and has received multiple awards, including Swiss market leader for data center and colocation services (ISG, 2020–2025), innovation in waste heat utilization (Data Cloud Global Awards, 2024) and the best new data center project in EMEA (DCS Awards, 2023).

For more information, visit www.green.ch

About IFM Investors

IFM Investors was established more than 30 years ago with the purpose to invest, protect and grow the long-term retirement savings of working people. Owned by Australian and UK pension funds, the organisation has approximately USD$ 161.2 billion under management (as at 30 September 2025). IFM invests on behalf of more than 700 like-minded investors worldwide. Operating globally from offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Zurich, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Milan, Warsaw, New York, Houston, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo, IFM Investors manages investments across infrastructure equity, debt, listed equities and private equity assets.

For more information, visit www.ifminvestors.com.

About InfraVia Capital Partners

Founded in 2008, InfraVia is a leading independent private equity firm, specialized in real assets -infrastructure, critical metals, real estate* - and technology investments.

InfraVia is a conviction-driven investor focusing on resilient businesses partnering with management teams, entrepreneurs, or industrials to develop their businesses and drive long-term value creation through active hands-on asset management.

Headquartered in Paris, InfraVia has a 100+ strong team and is 100% partner-owned.

InfraVia manages EUR 16 billion of capital** and has invested in 50+ companies across Europe.

For more information, visit https://infraviacapital.com/

* The real estate strategy is managed by OREIMA, an affiliate of InfraVia.

**Total amount of capital raised