SRG SSR

Jean-Michel Cina steps down as Chair of SRG

Bern (ots)

Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 53 KR

SRG Chair Jean-Michel Cina has informed the Board of Directors that he is resigning from his position after nearly ten years. The timing of the change is a conscious decision as SRG's most important strategic project 'Enavant' has been successfully launched and is now moving into the implementation phase. In addition, the strategically important leadership roles have been filled and the new Executive Board started work back in April. The time is therefore right to hand over the chairmanship of the SRG Board of Directors.

During his ten-year term of office as Chair of the Board of Directors, which is also the Association Board, Jean-Michel Cina has successfully led the company and association through some challenging and at times turbulent periods. He has overseen the preparation and decisive advancement of the company's strategic transformation. Two federal popular votes have also taken place during his term, in which the Swiss electorate decided on the future of SRG. In 2018 the 'No-Billag Initiative' was massively rejected, with around 72% voting against it. Also very significant was the 'SRG Initiative' in spring 2026, which was rejected by around 62% of voters. Jean-Michel Cina was heavily involved in both initiative campaigns and played a leading role in defending SRG.

As part of his leadership of the association, the Association Strategy was fundamentally re-aligned. Jean-Michel Cina also instigated the development and establishment of an impact model that systematically reviews, highlights and further develops the association's societal and business impact.

As Chair of the Board, Jean-Michel Cina has always been actively committed to a future-proof SRG and a strong media landscape in Switzerland. In particular, this includes the strategic project 'Enavant', which is fundamentally changing SRG as a media house and positioning it to meet future challenges.

Jean-Michel Cina's succession is being prepared by a special personnel committee of the Board of Directors. The aim is to propose a suitable successor for election as Chair at the Delegates Assembly in spring 2027.

Until his successor takes office, Jean-Michel Cina will continue to fulfil his responsibility as President of the Association and Chair of the Board of Directors in full, and to carry out his duties with all the associated rights and obligations.