The rejection of the initiative (200 francs is enough!) marks the will to ensure a strong SRG rooted in all regions.

Bern (ots)

The Swiss voting population has expressed its support for a strong SRG and rejected the initiative aimed at halving the budget of the Swiss broadcasting corporation (SRG SSR). SRG welcomes this commitment to a diverse, digital and regionally anchored public service.

With today's referendum, the majority of Swiss voters have rejected the "200 francs is enough!" initiative and expressed their support for an SRG that remains rooted in the regions, stays close to the people and provides a diverse range of programming in all language regions. It thus reaffirms the importance of a strong Swiss media hub with an independent SRG and supports its mandate in the digital age. "Today is a decisive moment for the future of SRG. We are very pleased that the electorate has once again placed its trust in us," says Jean-Michel Cina, Chairman of the SRG Board of Directors. "We are relieved that we were able to demonstrate the added value that SRG provides for the whole of Switzerland."

For the second time in just a few years, the electorate has voted against weakening SRG at the ballot box. The public debate surrounding SRG's financial resources and the organisation of Switzerland's public media service have made clear that a majority of the population wants an SRG that is sustainable, regionally rooted and digitally oriented, relevant to people's everyday lives and committed to continuous development. This decision also provides stability for the Swiss media hub as a whole.

SRG has received broad support from all parts of society - private individuals, sport, culture, science, politics and many more - and would like to thank everyone who has shown great commitment to the public service in recent weeks and months. The intensive debates in all language regions, along with many public and personal statements in favour of a strong public media service, have highlighted the value of SRG for people living in Switzerland.

"We are delighted, motivated and encouraged by the result of the vote. We remain fully committed to accompanying the public in their everyday lives with a diverse and high-quality programme," says Susanne Wille, SRG Director General. "This vote of confidence reinforces our commitment to remain close to the people, both in the language regions and in the digital sphere. And we will go ahead with the SRG transformation."

Since 2024, SRG has been engaged in a fundamental transformation process with "Enavant", which it will drive forward vigorously. Over the next three years, SRG will adapt its internal structures, refine its offering, and further accelerate its digitalisation efforts.