Andermatt Swiss Alps AG

Andermatt Swiss Alps Gruppe mit neuer Website-Architektur

Andermatt Swiss Alps Gruppe mit neuer Website-Architektur:Neue Websites ausgerichtet auf die Bedürfnisse der Zielgruppen

Die Andermatt Swiss Alps hat neue Webauftritte. Aus einer Website werden drei: Die Unternehmenswebsite und die beiden Produktewebsites für Golf und Immobilien. Die Trennung dieser Websites ermöglicht eine klare Ausrichtung auf die Bedürfnisse der jeweiligen Zielgruppen.

Andermatt Swiss Alps has a new web presence. The company has turned one website into three: a corporate website and two product websites for golf and real estate. By separating these websites, Andermatt Swiss Alps is able to gear content precisely to the needs of the respective target groups.

Weitere Informationen entnehmen Sie bitte der Medienmitteilung im Anhang.

For further information, please see the media release attached.

Stefan Kern

Stefan Kern

Stefan Kern
Chief Communication Officer
Andermatt Swiss Alps AG
