Medienmitteilung: Zwei weitere Michelin Sterne für Andermatt

Zwei weitere Michelin Sterne für Andermatt

Auszeichnung für Fine Dining auf dem Gütsch

Der Guide Michelin hat die beiden Restaurants auf dem Gütsch The Japanese by The Chedi Andermatt und das Gütsch by Markus Neff mit je einem Michelin Stern ausgezeichnet. Bereits seit 2017 über einen Michelin Stern verfügt The Japanese Restaurant im The Chedi Andermatt. Andermatt etabliert sich damit auch als Gourmet-Mekka in den Bergen mit den beiden höchst gelegenen Restaurants der Schweiz mit einem Michelin Stern.

Weitere Informationen entnehmen Sie bitte der Medienmitteilung im Anhang.

***

The Michelin Guide has awarded a Michelin star to each of the two restaurants on Gütsch – The Japanese by The Chedi Andermatt and Gütsch by Markus Neff. The Japanese Restaurant, located in The Chedi Andermatt, has had one star since 2017. Andermatt is thus becoming a gourmet mecca in the mountains as well, with Switzerland’s two highest situated restaurants now having one Michelin star.

For further information, please see the media release attached.

***

La Guida Michelin ha assegnato una stella Michelin a entrambi i ristoranti sul Gütsch, The Japanese by The Chedi Andermatt e il Gütsch by Markus Neff. Il ristorante The Japanese all’interno dell’hotel The Chedi Andermatt detiene già una stella Michelin dal 2017. Grazie ai due ristoranti più alti della Svizzera premiati con una stella Michelin, Andermatt si afferma quindi come “Mecca dei gourmet” in montagna.

Per ulteriori informazioni, si prega di fare riferimento al comunicato stampa allegato.

