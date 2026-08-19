KPT

CEO succession arranged at an early stage: Peter Hug to take over from Thomas Harnischberg in June 2027

Bern (ots)

Thomas Harnischberg, CEO of health insurer KPT, will step down as chief executive at the end of May 2027 after many years successfully leading the company and upon reaching retirement age. Following a comprehensive selection process, the Board of Directors has appointed current Vice-CEO Peter Hug as his successor. This move allows the Board of Directors to provide early clarity while ensuring continuity for the company's long-term future.

Thomas Harnischberg (1962) has been a member of the KPT Management Board since 2012, initially serving as General Secretary and Secretary of the Board of Directors. He was appointed Vice-CEO in 2017 and has served as CEO of KPT since January 2022. Walter Bosshard, Chairman of the KPT Board of Directors, paid tribute to his achievements to date: "Thomas Harnischberg has led KPT with foresight and expertise, and will remain fully dedicated to this role until the transition in summer 2027. Together with the Management Board, he has laid the foundations for sustainable growth, enhanced customer satisfaction and played an instrumental role in overseeing the company's digital transformation. He is highly respected by employees throughout the organisation."

The Board of Directors has secured a CEO successor ahead of time, providing clarity and certainty for the company's future planning. Peter Hug, who has served as Vice-CEO since 2022, will assume operational responsibility for KPT on 1 June 2027. As Head of Benefits, he has been a member of the Management Board since 2020. Through many years of experience in a variety of leadership roles, he has developed extensive expertise in the health insurance sector and possesses a thorough understanding of the regulatory and political environment. The experienced insurance specialist has an extensive, high-calibre professional network across the Swiss healthcare sector and is highly regarded by both industry peers and employees. "Peter Hug is a proven leader with strong ties to KPT and its culture. With his strong team behind him, he will ensure the company's strategic and operational continuity while driving its targeted development," commented Walter Bosshard.

Following the end of his tenure as CEO, Thomas Harnischberg will continue to support KPT as an advisor to the Board of Directors. The Board intends to propose his election to the Board of Directors to the Assembly of Delegates of the KPT Cooperative, effective 2028.

The appointment of the new CEO is subject to approval by the Federal Office of Public Health and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.