Austrian State Printing Company

OSD supplies Principality of Andorra with EU Standard Driving Licence and Advanced Personalisation System

Bild-Infos

Download

Ein weiterer Medieninhalt

Wien (ots)

The Austrian State Printing Company (OSD) is proud to supply the Principality of Andorra with a new EU-standardized driving licence card and a fully integrated state-of-the-art personalisation platform by OSD. The solution, delivered to the Andorran Departament de Seguretat Industrial i Vehicles (Ministeri de Presidència, Economia, Treball i Habitatge), went live in the end of 2025 and sets a new benchmark for security, usability and European compliance.

A Fully Integrated Personalisation Solution

OSD supplied a modern and efficient personalisation solution – from data-quality check and secure processing to on-card personalisation. “Our customer now benefits from a fully automated, highly secure issuance workflow that incudes the efficient personalisation, quality check and delivery of a card that meets, and exceeds, European Union standards,” says Jorge Carvalho, Head of International Sales at OSD.

The collaboration with the Departament de Seguretat Industrial i Vehicles illustrates how OSD’s expertise in secure document production is used to supply tailor-made solutions to its customer, offering a modern, fraud-resistant travel document of the latest standard.

Key Security Features of the new Andorra Driving Licence

Digitally Signed Barcode – Stores the holder’s ID information and can be read offline, guaranteeing the documents integrity and rapid digital verification at any checkpoint even without an internet connection.

– Stores the holder’s ID information and can be read offline, guaranteeing the documents integrity and rapid digital verification at any checkpoint an internet connection. Transparent Window with Special Design – A visually striking, tamper-proof element that increases the protection against manipulation and counterfeiting.

– A visually striking, tamper-proof element that increases the protection against manipulation and counterfeiting. Multiple Laser Image (MLI) – A high-resolution laser-engraved image that adds an additional layer of protection and visual authenticity.

All features comply with the latest EU standards for driving licences and are integrated into OSD’s proven personalisation solution “PIA – Personalisation in Action”.

OSD as Trusted Supplier of Personalisation Systems

The successful delivery to the Principality of Andorra underlines OSD’s role as a trusted provider of secure personalisation technologies for identity and travel documents. By delivering a turnkey solution that combines cutting-edge security, robust data protection and high efficiency, OSD proves its experience to modernise national ID programmes while safeguarding personal security and privacy requirements.

For further details, please visit https://www.staatsdruckerei.at/en/