Schweizerischer Nationalfonds / Fonds national suisse

For the Switzerland of tomorrow: how the SNSF is investing in research

Bern (ots)

The SNSF will continue its successful funding from 2029 to 2032. Through three key priorities, it will support research that is collaborative, bold and forward-looking. It has requested CHF 5.4 billion from the federal government.

Climate change, artificial intelligence and geopolitical tensions are also having an impact on Switzerland. Research helps us to understand these developments and find solutions. "Strong research is critical to Switzerland's ability to weather crises and keep the economy competitive," says Torsten Schwede, President of the SNSF Research Council.

In its Multi-Year Programme 2029-2032, the SNSF sets out how it intends to structure its funding in future. It will continue to invest the bulk of the budget in established schemes. It currently funds over 6,000 projects involving around 24,000 researchers at universities and other institutions. For the period 2029 to 2032, the SNSF has set out three key priorities:

1. Strengthening synergies in the research landscape

Medium-sized infrastructures, such as test facilities, measuring stations and data platforms, are essential for research, but require substantial investment. Through its funding, the SNSF aims to create incentives so research institutions can align their infrastructure development and share resources. This will allow the funding for the research sector to be used more efficiently.

The SNSF also aims to strengthen synergies through its national partnerships. Together with Innosuisse, it is continuing to develop the joint BRIDGE programme, which operates at the intersection between science and innovation. It also now intends to pool funding and expertise with other public institutions and private foundations in order to maximise the impact of the resources invested and the research funded.

The SNSF is also expanding its international network. Stable partnerships with other countries are more important than ever. Only by remaining internationally networked and well-connected can Swiss research stay at the cutting edge globally.

2. Strengthening Switzerland's competitiveness

Switzerland will remain competitive if bold research ideas are given room to develop. Their benefits often only become apparent in the long term, for example in the form of effective medicines, secure digital systems or well-informed political decisions. This is why the SNSF is supporting exploratory research and giving unconventional ideas more space within its funding portfolio.

The SNSF aims to provide more targeted support for early-career researchers and to facilitate transitions between career stages. It also aims to better recognise the variety of career paths. As researchers are the highly qualified professionals of tomorrow, they are essential to higher education institutions, businesses and public administration.

3. Strengthening the resilience of research and society

Pandemics, natural disasters and disinformation all highlight the crucial importance of reliable knowledge. Research can explain connections and point the way to new solutions. At the same time, researchers are increasingly reliant on diverse, real-world perspectives. The SNSF therefore intends to promote dialogue with policymakers, industry and the general public more consistently.

It seeks to identify and respond to new developments at an early stage, such as major technological shifts and looming crises. It is also committed to fostering a culture of responsible research. This includes the careful use of AI in research and the upholding of scientific integrity. This boosts trust in research and its findings.

All about the best ideas

Even with these priorities, the core of the SNSF's funding remains unchanged: Research projects are researcher-driven, and the best ideas are selected in a tough but fair competitive process. The SNSF allocates over 80 percent of its budget to such thematically open funding schemes. After all, scientific progress starts with curiosity. This later gives rise to technologies, therapies or educational models.

Ensuring prosperity and well-being

Switzerland continues to rank amongst the world's leaders in research and innovation. In recent years, however, it has been overtaken by other countries that have systematically increased their spending on research.

"If Switzerland is to maintain its leading position, it needs stable long-term investment in excellent research," says Torsten Schwede. "With the budget proposed for 2029 to 2032, the SNSF will be able to continue to fund the best researchers on a competitive basis. Their work creates a fundamental basis for prosperity and well-being."

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Investment for Swiss research

In its Multi-Year Programme 2029-2032, the SNSF is applying for 5.4 billion Swiss francs from the federal government. This corresponds to annual budget growth of 3 percent compared with 2028. Due to relief package 27, the long-term annual growth rate remains limited, averaging 1.6 percent between 2024 and 2032.

The additional funding is intended to enable the SNSF to address the priorities set out in the Multi-Year Programme 2029-2032. It is particularly keen to step up investment in research infrastructure and international cooperation.

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The text of this press release and further information are available on the website of the Swiss National Science Foundation: https://www.snf.ch/en/xkcuY0xUhgctT5Ks/news/for-the-switzerland-of-tomorrow-how-the-snsf-is-investing-in-research