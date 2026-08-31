Fürstentum Liechtenstein

Following the cyberattack: additional external IT review

Vaduz (ots)

Following the security analyses already completed after the attack on the Register of Beneficial Owners (VwbP), the Government is now bringing in an international firm with the relevant specialist expertise. The aim is to obtain an additional incident review of this specific case, to subject further security-relevant systems containing sensitive data to a comprehensive [JH1] IT audit, and to review the procurement, control, and administration of the IT systems. The derived recommendations will contribute to further strengthening resilience and the security posture. The process of obtaining bids from large, globally active audit firms with comprehensive expertise in the field of cybersecurity is currently underway.

"The security of sensitive data and trust in state institutions are of the highest priority for the Government. As the Government has already announced, we are working to clarify the background to this cyberattack and to prevent comparable incidents as effectively as possible in future. The additional, comprehensive audit will support us in identifying risks and improving existing processes," says Prime Minister Brigitte Haas.

Some of the systems taken offline will be made available again in the coming days. From Wednesday, 2 September, the Terris land register software will be brought back online. Further systems will follow in the coming days and weeks. All systems taken offline have also undergone additional security checks.

There are still no indications of any actual misuse of the data affected.