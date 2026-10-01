RM Equity Partners

RM Equity Partners (RMEP) completes generational handover – partners take full ownership

Ruggell, Liechtenstein (ots)

RM Equity Partners (RMEP), the international investment firm focused on asset-light digital businesses, today announces the completion of its generational handover. As of 1 October 2026, the management company is fully owned by the three partners Eugen Benedikt Russ, Chris Wittlinger and Nicola Szekely and the wider team, who will make all new investments independently.

With this step, the succession within the founding family is concluded: RMEP operates as a fully independent investment firm with no ownership, management or personnel ties to the Russmedia group.

RMEP has grown into one of the most active investors in digital marketplaces, software and consumer platforms in Europe:

Assets under management of more than Ꞓ500 million

Annual investment capacity of more than Ꞓ100 million

50+ portfolio investments , with 95% of revenue generated outside Austria

, with Independent evergreen structure – the partners invest their own capital (principal investing, no external LPs)

“We are deeply grateful for the trust and support that got us started. What the team has built over the past decade makes us proud - and it is only the foundation. As a fully independent firm, our focus is now entirely on the future: partnering with entrepreneurs and building lasting, digital businesses. Results matter” – Eugen Benedikt Russ, Managing Partner

The handover marks the start of a new chapter under the established name RM Equity Partners (RMEP) – with a new visual identity, a new website (rmep.com) and an unchanged philosophy captured in the firm’s claim: Results Matter.

RMEP continues to actively seek new investments: majority stakes in asset-light, digital business models - online marketplaces, software and consumer platforms – with equity tickets of up to Ꞓ150 million.

Founders, entrepreneurs and M&A advisors are invited to get in touch.