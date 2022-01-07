Global Innovative Solutions

Global Innovative Solutions führt GSI ein, eine grüne Wertmarke, die die Umweltverschmutzung bekämpfen soll

Palermo, Italien (ots/PRNewswire)

Global Innovative Solutions, hat eines der revolutionärsten grünen Krypto-Projekte entwickelt, das Anfang 2022 auf den Markt kommen wird. Am Anfang von GSI stand ein Versprechen: „Verringerung der Umweltverschmutzung auf der ganzen Welt durch den Einsatz der Blockchain".

Die Verringerung der Umweltverschmutzung durch die Blockchain wird wird ermöglicht dank der Zusammenarbeit von Global Innovative Solutions mit zwei weiteren italienischen Partnern, Tesimag und Blu Gold Group, Unternehmen, die sich mit ökologischer und nachhaltiger Arbeit befassen. GSI-Tokens konzentrieren sich auf innovative und umweltfreundliche Projekte, die zur Bekämpfung der Umweltverschmutzung beitragen: Finanzierung und Entwicklung ökologisch nachhaltiger Aktivitäten. Zunächst wird die Finanzierung zur Deckung des langfristigen Bedarfs beitragen, aber der Fonds wird auch humanitäre Maßnahmen unterstützen, die von örtlichen Organisationen in verschiedenen Teilen der Welt durchgeführt werden können. Jeder GSI-Token - und Green Mining - entspricht einer realen und konkreten Reduzierung der Umweltverschmutzung, die auf der Blockchain zertifiziert wird.

Der Vorverkauf ist in vier Stufen gegliedert, wobei der erste Vorverkauf des GSI-Tokens am 21. Januar 2022 stattfindet.

Es wird ein Buy-Back (Rückkauf-)-Programm geben, bei dem sich Global Innovative Solutions verpflichtet, 21 % der monatlich erwirtschafteten Gewinne in den Kauf von GSI-Tokens zum Marktpreis zu reinvestieren. Additionally, each month, GSI will donate 2% of profits to charity for water purification and pollution reduction, following the "2030 Agenda goals".

The release will be at 1% per month, so throughout the pre-sale path, tokens will remain locked in after launch and can be redeemed in the wallet at the rate of 1% per month, thus avoiding devaluation and providing increasing value in the long term.

Within the system, Global Innovative Solutions will play the role of "broker": acquiring orders on behalf of Tesimag and Blu Gold Group. Clients send full payment to the broker. The two companies, on the other hand, when performing the work or delivering the goods, will receive their compensation but with a fundamental clarification: one part immediately in euros or dollars, and another part in GSI. Global Innovative Solutions will use half of the payment received to buy the tokens from the market, and pass them on to the executing company. This step marks a clear demarkation with any other project: every order received by Global Innovative Solutions will determine an automatic and natural increase in the price of the GSI token.

"No money is generated if it does not correspond to a real and concrete reduction in pollution," emphasises GSI CEO and co-founder Giuseppe Giacalone.

Weitere Informationen:

Mission statement: https://www.gsi.finance/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/GSI-Token-whitepaper.pdf

Website: https://gsi.finance

Telegram EN: https://t.me/gsitoken

Telegram ITA: https://t.me/gsitokenIT

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GSItoken

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716421/GSI_green_token.jpg