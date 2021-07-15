PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo
15.07.2021 – 09:00

ABCSG - Austrian Breast & Colorectal Cancer Study Group

AVISO: Pressegespräch der ABCSG | 29.7.2021 | 10:00 Uhr

Wien (ots)

Online-Pressegespräch der Austrian Breast and Colorectal Cancer Study Group (ABCSG)

Brustkrebs-Therapie: Österreichische Studie setzt weltweit neue Standards

Ihre Gesprächspartner:

Univ.-Prof. Dr. Michael Gnant

Assoz. Prof. Priv.-Doz. Dr. Marija Balic

Prim. Univ. Prof. Dr. Richard Greil

Univ.-Prof. Dr. Christian F. Singer

Wir freuen uns über Ihre Teilnahme. Den Einladungslink erhalten Sie nach Ihrer Zusage unter office@ewscom.at

Datum: 29.07.2021, 10:00 - 11:30 Uhr

Ort: Livestream aus dem APA Pressezentrum

Wien, Österreich

Url: https://www.abcsg.org/

Pressekontakt:

Zentrum für Strategische Kommunikation
Mag. Karin Holdhaus | Mobil: 0664 8562044
Mag. Elisabeth Wolfbauer-Schinnerl | Mobil: 0676 6357399

