Appian ernennt neuen Chief Marketing Officer

Expertin der Unternehmenstechnologie bringt jahrzehntelange Erfahrung und eine nachgewiesene Erfolgsbilanz mit, um die Markenbekanntheit von Appian auf dem Low-Code-Automatisierungsmarkt zu steigern

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) gab heute die Ernennung von Denise Vu Broady zum neuen Chief Marketing Officer von Appian bekannt. Broady wird die globalen Marketing- und Kommunikationsaktivitäten von Appian leiten und die Marketingstrategie für die nächste Wachstumsphase gestalten.

Mit mehr als 24 Jahren Erfahrung im Bereich der Unternehmenstechnologie hat Broady dazu beigetragen, aus Start-ups erfolgreiche Unternehmen aufzubauen und leitete bei SAP einen komplexen 10-Milliarden-Dollar-Software-Geschäftsbereich mit über 3.000 Produkten. Sie ist eine herausragende Führungspersönlichkeit und eine Expertin darin, Markenloyalität und Wert für Unternehmen zu schaffen.

"Denise Broady bringt bei Appian ein neues Niveau an Raffinesse und Fähigkeiten im Software-Marketing ein", sagte Matt Calkins, CEO von Appian. "Sie hat eine hohe Energie und hohe Standards, ein großartiges Gespür für Menschen und eine starke Vision, wohin wir gehen müssen."

Bevor sie zu Appian kam, war Broady Global COO der Industry Cloud Organisation bei SAP und leitete die Bereiche Go-to-Market, Strategie, Marketing, Kommunikation und Operations. Sie war außerdem CMO/COO bei WorkForce Software und hatte verschiedene Führungspositionen bei TopTier (einem von SAP übernommenen Start-up) und der Clarkston Group inne.

"Ich bin begeistert, bei Appian zu arbeiten. Die Leistungsfähigkeit der Appian-Plattform zur schnellen Lösung komplexer Kundenprobleme ist äußerst beeindruckend", so Broady. "Ich freue mich darauf, das Momentum, das Appian bereits geschaffen hat, zu beschleunigen und die Marke auf globaler Ebene weiter zu fördern."

Appian unterstützt Unternehmen bei der schnellen Entwicklung von Apps und Workflows mit einer Low-Code-Automatisierungsplattform. Durch die Kombination von Menschen, Technologien und Daten in einem einzigen Arbeitsablauf kann Appian helfen, Ressourcen zu maximieren und Geschäftsergebnisse zu verbessern. Das Analystenunternehmen Forrester prognostiziert, dass bis Ende 2021 75 % der Anwendungsentwicklung Low-Code-Plattformen nutzen werden, gegenüber 44 % im Jahr 2020. Zur kostenlosen Appian Testversion: de.appian.com/platform/free-trial/

Informationen zu Appian

Appian bietet eine Low-Code-Automatisierungsplattform, welche die Erstellung von wesentlichen Geschäftsanwendungen beschleunigt. Viele der weltweit größten Unternehmen nutzen Appian-Anwendungen, um die Kundenzufriedenheit zu verbessern, operative Exzellenz zu erreichen und das globale Risikomanagement sowie die Einhaltung der Compliance zu vereinfachen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie hier.

Zukunftsbezogene Aussagen

