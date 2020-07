Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (SINOMED)

/DISREGARD RELEASE: Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (SINOMED)/

Tianjin, China (ots/PRNewswire)

We are advised by Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (SINOMED) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, SINOMED® schließt letzte Patientennachuntersuchung der US-amerikanischen und japanischen Zulassungsstudie PIONEER-III für den arzneimittelfreisetzenden Koronarstent BuMA Supreme® ab, issued 06-Jul-2020 over PR Newswire. This release was inadvertently issued early. A new version will be distributed later today.