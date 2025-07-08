KTM AG

KTM mit starkem Absatz im ersten Halbjahr : Über 100.000 verkaufte Motorräder weltweit

Mattighofen (ots)

Im ersten Halbjahr 2025 hat KTM 50.286 Motorräder an Händler und Importeure ausgeliefert

Über 100.000 Motorräder wurden weltweit an Endkund:innen verkauft

Händler und Importeure: Die Nachfrage nach allen Marken ist global hoch

Wieder auf Erfolgskurs: KTM sucht wieder aktiv Mitarbeiter:innen

In ihrer herausforderndsten Zeit blickt die KTM AG auf ein erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr 2025 zurück. Mit 100.391 weltweit an Endkund:innen verkauften Motorrädern und 50.286 ausgelieferten Einheiten an Händler und Importeure übertraf das Unternehmen die eigenen Erwartungen. KTM bestätigt damit seine starke Position am globalen Motorradmarkt und die KTM-Community beweist damit ihre Treue und Freude an der Marke.

„Die letzten sechs Monate haben gezeigt, dass der Rückhalt der Motorrad-Community für die Marke KTM ungebrochen ist. Verantwortlich für die starke Marktposition sind unser Innovationsgeist, unser Know-how und unsere Leidenschaft – über 100.000 verkaufte Motorräder im ersten Halbjahr geben uns die Zuversicht, dass unsere Bikes auf der ganzen Welt beliebt sind und wir wieder auf dem richtigen Weg sind“, so CEO Gottfried Neumeister.

Aufgrund der positiven Verkaufszahlen in den ersten sechs Monaten konnte KTM die Lagerbestände deutlich reduzieren. Darüber hinaus ist es gelungen, die gesamte Lieferkette zu reaktivieren.

KTM intensiviert Mitarbeitersuche in Österreich und international

Im gesamten Unternehmen werden qualifizierte Fach- und Führungskräfte gesucht, insbesondere im Headquarter in Oberösterreich.

„Die letzten Monate haben uns gezeigt, dass wir nur dank unserer Mitarbeiter:innen so stark sind. KTM ist wieder auf Wachstumskurs und sucht damit auch intensiv nach begeisterten Mitarbeiter:innen für alle österreichischen und internationalen Standorte. Wer das Unternehmen rund um die Marke KTM aktiv mitgestalten möchte, findet bei uns einen Platz“, betont Gottfried Neumeister.

KTM bietet Bewerber:innen ein internationales Umfeld, sowie Unterstützung bei Umzügen und ihrem Start in der Region.

Kundenzufriedenheit und Qualität als zentrale Ziele

KTM richtet seinen Blick klar in die Zukunft. Im Fokus stehen Kundenzufriedenheit, Qualität und nachhaltiger Erfolg. Dafür muss man auch zuhören. Mit Initiativen wie „Orange Blood“ und dem partizipativen Format „Orange Board“ möchte KTM Kund:innen aktiv einbinden. Aus über 5.000 Bewerbungen wurde ein 15-köpfiges Gremium zusammengestellt, in dem Kund:innen dem Management Feedback geben und sich zu wesentlichen Themen offen austauschen können. Ziel ist es, praxisnahe Innovationen voranzutreiben, die Marke weiterzuentwickeln und aktuelle Branchentrends frühzeitig aufzugreifen.

Das neu gegründete Dealer Excellence Center unterstützt das weltweite Händlernetz und trägt zu einer noch stärkeren Kundenbindung bei.

„Wenn wir den Kunden ins Zentrum unseres Handelns stellen und uns auf Qualität und Differenzierung fokussieren, wird sich das in Zukunft im wirtschaftlichen Erfolg unseres Unternehmens widerspiegeln“, so Gottfried Neumeister abschließend.

English Version:

KTM reports strong sales in the first half of the year: Over 100,000 motorcycles sold worldwide

In the first half of 2025, KTM delivered 50,286 motorcycles to dealers and importers

Over 100,000 motorcycles were sold to end customers

Dealers and importers: demand for all brands is high globally

Back on track: KTM is actively looking for employees again

In its most challenging time, KTM AG can still look back on a successful first half year. With 100,391 motorcycles sold to end customers and 50,286 units delivered to dealers and importers worldwide, the company exceeded its own expectations. KTM thus confirms its strong position on the global motorcycle market and the KTM community demonstrates its loyalty and enjoyment of the brand.

"The last six months have shown that the support of the motorcycle community for the KTM brand is unbroken. Our innovative spirit, our unique know-how and our passion are responsible for our strong market position - over 100,000 motorcycles sold in a challenging first half of the year show that our bikes remain popular all over the world and that we are back on the right track," says CEO Gottfried Neumeister.

In addition to the sales figures further positive news can be reported: KTM was able to significantly reduce its inventories. In addition, the entire supply chain has been successfully reactivated.

KTM intensifies recruitment both in Austria and internationally

Qualified specialists and managers are being sought throughout the company, particularly at the headquarters in Austria.

"If the last few months have shown us one thing: only because of our employees, we are that strong. KTM is growing again and is therefore also intensively looking for enthusiastic employees for all Austrian and international locations. Anyone who wants to play an active role in shaping the company will find a place with us," emphasizes Gottfried Neumeister.

KTM is looking for the best talents worldwide and therefore offers its applicants an international environment as well as support with relocations and their start in the region.

Focus on Customer satisfaction and quality

KTM is defining its future journey. The focus is on customer satisfaction, quality and long-term sustainable success. Listening to its customers is key. With initiatives such as "Orange Blood" and the participatory "Orange Board", KTM wants to actively involve customers. A 15-member committee was put together from over 5,000 applications, in which customers are able to give feedback to the management and openly exchange views on key topics. The aim is to improve and drive forward practical innovations, focus on customer needs and pick up on future industry trends at an early stage.

The newly established Dealer Excellence Center supports the global dealer network and contributes even to stronger customer loyalty.

“Only if we put the customer at the center of all our actions and focus on quality and differentiation, it will be reflected in the future economic success of our company", concludes Gottfried Neumeister.