Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR – Information über Platzierung von knapp 2 Mio. Namenaktien A der Vetropack Holding AG

Vetropack Holding AG wurde informiert, dass die Cornaz AG-Holding beabsichtigt, 1’983'000 Namenaktien A der Vetropack Holding AG im Rahmen eines beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahrens am Markt zu platzieren. Für 800'000 Namenaktien A liegt bereits eine fixe Zusage vor. Der Free Float erhöht sich von heute 53.1% auf voraussichtlich 63.1% des Kapitals.

Das Angebot von 1’183'000 Namenaktien A der Vetropack Holding AG (6.0% des Kapitals bzw. 2.7% der Stimmen) ist als Privatplatzierung an institutionelle Investoren in der Schweiz und in UK ausgestaltet. Weitere 800'000 Namenaktien A sollen voraussichtlich von Jean-Luc Cornaz als Privatperson zu gleichen Konditionen übernommen werden.

Sowohl die Cornaz AG-Holding als auch Jean-Luc Cornaz haben sich verpflichtet, während der nächsten 12 Monate keine Aktien der Vetropack Holding AG zu veräussern (Lock-up). Sie bleiben somit weiterhin stabile und langfristig orientierte Aktionäre der Vetropack Holding AG.

Das Bookbuilding startet sofort. Die Preisfestlegung und Zuteilung der Aktien soll am 8. September 2021 abgeschlossen sein. Die Zürcher Kantonalbank fungiert als Sole Bookrunner der Transaktion und behält sich das Recht vor, die Bücher jederzeit zu schliessen. Angaben über das Ergebnis der Transaktion werden nach Abschluss an dieser Stelle veröffentlicht.

Hintergrund der Transaktion: Jean-Luc Cornaz nimmt eine Reallokation seiner Beteiligung an der Cornaz AG-Holding vor. Im Zuge dessen verlässt Jean-Luc Cornaz die Aktionärsgruppe und den Verwaltungsrat der Cornaz AG-Holding. Im Gegenzug wird er als Privatperson voraussichtlich 800'000 Namenaktien A der Vetropack Holding AG erwerben.

Zwecks Finanzierung des Kaufs der heute durch Jean-Luc Cornaz gehaltenen Aktien der Cornaz AG-Holding sowie zur Bilanzoptimierung wird die Cornaz AG-Holding ihrerseits insgesamt 1’983’000 Vetropack Namenaktien A veräussern. Durch die Transaktion verändern sich die Kapital- und Stimmbeteiligungen voraussichtlich wie folgt, was die Handelsliquidität der Namenaktien A weiter erhöht:

Vor Platzierung Nach Platzierung Kapital Stimmen Kapital Stimmen Aktionärsgruppe Cornaz 46.9% 76.1% 36.9% 71.6% Free Float (Publikum) 53.1% 23.9% 63.1% 28.4% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

