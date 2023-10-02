SwissFinTechLadies

Guest post: Navigating Today's Challenges with an Eye on the Future

Navigating Today's Challenges with an Eye on the Future

Guest Post: Daria Mühlethaler

Navigating Today's Challenges with an Eye on the Future

As we juggle careers, families, and personal aspirations, the thought of retirement might seem distant. Yet, the financial landscape for our generation presents unique challenges that deserve our attention now. By addressing these challenges head-on, we can pave the way for a brighter and more secure future, all while living our best lives today.

Today's Challenges: The Income Reality

Our incomes today are the foundation of our financial future. However, it's no secret that gender pay gaps still exist, affecting the paychecks we bring home. The income we earn now directly impacts our retirement savings, so let's advocate for equal pay, negotiate our salaries, and explore opportunities for advancement. It's about securing our financial present while building a stronger foundation for retirement.

The Trend to Work Longer and Smaller Pension Conversion Rates

The pension landscape is evolving, and we need to stay informed. Recent changes mean we may have to work longer to achieve the retirement lifestyle we desire. Smaller pension conversion rates are a reality, so let’s start early with financial planning to bridge the gap. Consider employer-sponsored retirement plans, invest wisely, and explore career paths that align with your long-term goals.

Longevity Impact: Rising Costs of Living

As we move forward, we must tackle rising costs of living, especially healthcare expenses. Health insurance premiums are on the rise, and they can significantly impact our budgets. Research and compare insurance plans, leverage subsidies, and make informed choices. If you own a home and have a mortgage, it's essential to consider ongoing mortgage payments or the need to pay off a significant portion of your mortgage upon retirement. This can put pressure on your retirement budget.

Bridging the Financial Gap: What You Can Do

Every one of us has the power to shape our financial future. Start by setting clear financial goals and creating a budget. Investing for the long term and diversifying your portfolio can yield dividends over time. Maximise contributions to employer-sponsored retirement plans, this can be a huge booster and explore additional private savings options.

Advocating for ourselves in the workplace is essential. Negotiate for fair compensation and seize opportunities for growth. Embrace continuous learning to boost your earning potential. Stay informed about retirement regulations and benefits. Join financial literacy workshops or seek guidance from experts.

Above all, connect with fellow women who share your journey. Together, we can empower each other and overcome these financial challenges. Every path is unique, and with determination and a well-thought-out plan, you can secure a rewarding and worry-free retirement.

So, dear ladies, let's embrace today's challenges while charting a course for a prosperous future and embrace longevity. By investing in ourselves now, we ensure that retirement is not just a distant dream but a well-deserved reality that reflects the vibrant lives we lead today.

Karen Wendt

President of SwissFinTechLadies