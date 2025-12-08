Debrunner Koenig Gruppe

Debrunner Koenig Group takes over operations at Locher Bewehrungen AG in a step to strengthen its position in the market

St. Gallen (ots)

The Debrunner Koenig Group is to take over operations at Locher Bewehrungen AG, headquartered in St. Gallen, with effect from 1 January 2026. According to the Group, this succession plan will give customers access to increased operational capacity.

By assuming the operations of Locher Bewehrungen AG on 1 January 2026, the Debrunner Koenig Group, active throughout Switzerland and well established in the reinforcement sector, further strengthens its position in Eastern Switzerland. The Group is expanding its comprehensive range of services and products for general contractors and engineers with this targeted move.

Locher Bewehrungen AG, like Debrunner Koenig, is deeply rooted in the St. Gallen region with many years of experience in reinforcement technology. Mitja Schulz, CEO of Debrunner Koenig, explains the rationale behind the takeover: "We are uniting the local presence and customer-specific solution expertise of Locher Bewehrungen and the Debrunner Koenig Group."

Debrunner Koenig Group

The Debrunner Koenig Group, with its headquarters in St. Gallen, is part of the international concern, Klöckner & Co SE. Founded in 1755, the Swiss company is a trusted B2B trading partner and service provider in the domestic market. It operates through four key business units: "Reinforcements" supplies reinforcement steel, technology, and accessories. "Steel & Metals" and "Metal Service" deliver raw materials and semi-finished products to the market. "Technical Products" provides additional construction-related solutions for clients in the sectors of construction, industry, and trade.

The company employs approximately 1350 people and operates from around 40 locations throughout Switzerland. The Group also runs central and regional warehouses, collection shops, sales offices nationwide, and state-of-the-art service centres.

Sustainability Strategy

Debrunner Koenig Group

Reinforcements Business Unit: Debrunner Acifer Bewehrungen AG, Debrunner Bewehrungstechnik AG, BEWETEC AG

Steel & Metals Business Unit: Debrunner Acifer AG

Metal Service Business Unit: Debrunner Metallservice AG

Technical Products Business Unit: Debrunner Acifer AG, PC-Tech SA, Müller Wüst AG