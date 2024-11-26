act entertainment ag

Tommy Tiernan - tommedian | 9 April 2025, Theater Spirgarten, Zurich

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, Zurich – Theater Spirgarten

general on sale: thursday, 28 November 2024, 10.00 am

Tommy Tiernan's brand new show 'tommedian' is a fun fueled trip through the comic imagination of one of the best comedians in the world.

This is a wild, uninhibited and fiercely physical display of stand up. A madcap parade of characters, memories and ridiculous flights of fancy. Theatrical, poetical and slightly unhinged.... DON'T YOU DARE MISS IT !!!

Tiernan’s legendary record-breaking ticket sales extend across the world. The Star of Channel 4’s hit show Derry Girls and Live at the Apollo (BBC) and the host of his own highly critically praised improvised chat show on Ireland’s RTE 1.

“A feral philosopher king.”

The Scotsman

“Tiernan can drop in turns of phrase so exquisite that you could call them a sound installation and enter them for the Turner prize.”

The Times

Recommended 15+

